Bryan police arrest man tied to June 3 fatal shooting

Bryan police have arrested a man they say is connected to a fatal shooting on June 3.

Investigators said Ayrian Brown was arrested Thursday in Austin, Texas. He is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He also had a warrant out for his arrest.

Brown, 24, was one of three men police said were wanted in connection to the shooting that killed 32-year-old Derrick O'Bryant Smith. Smith was shot in a drive-by on Clark Street around 11:30 p.m. on June 3. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are still looking for Demtrius Thomas, 24, and Deshawn Franklin, 18, who are facing separate charges.