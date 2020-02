Bryan police are asking for the public's help in solving a theft that occurred at a pawn shop.

It happened on December 11, 2019 at the business located at 3511 S. Texas Avenue.

Police say tools were taken without being purchased.

If you recognize this person of interest please contact Detective Arms at 979-209-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. Refer to case #191200457