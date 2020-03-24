Bryan police asking help in ATM theft

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Bryan police officers responded to a theft at a bank in the 3700 block of E 29th Street.

A Ford F350 was used to remove an ATM. The suspects broke the machine and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The Ford pickup was left at the scene. It has been determined the pickup was stolen from Houston. It is believed the suspects fled in another vehicle.

The estimated damage to the ATM is $30,000.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).