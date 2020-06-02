Bryan police investigating after convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Bryan police say a convenience store on 29th Street was robbed at gunpoint.

According to authorities, a male entered the business in the 3800 block of 29th Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday. They say he pulled out a gun and demanded money. He ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were several customers in the store at the time, but no one was hurt.

If you know anything about the crime, you're asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).