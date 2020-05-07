Bryan police investigating aggravated robbery

Bryan police are investigating an aggravated robbery reported early Wednesday morning.

The victim says the aggravated robbery took place just after 6:00 a.m. in the 1700 block of Patton Avenue.

According to police, two men approached the victim and demanded money and his cell phone. One of the men had a gun. They left the crime scene in a white vehicle.

The victim was assaulted during the robbery but did not require medical attention.

Bryan police ask anyone with information to contact the criminal investigations division at (979) 209-5300 or call Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS (8477).