Bryan police investigating vehicle burglaries at local park

Bryan police are investigating several vehicle burglaries that happened Thursday afternoon.

It happened right off Boonville Road at the Park Hudson Trail parking lot.

Police say three vehicles had their windows smashed, and some items were taken. One victim says her credit card was stolen and nearly $600 was charged at a nearby grocery store.

Bryan resident Daniel Marroquin says he takes his two dogs to the park almost daily. The trail is popular for walking and there is a dog park nearby. Marroquin says he used to feel safe going to the park, until now.

“The main concern is someone is going to break into my car. So, should I walk here instead or continue to drive here,” said Marroquin.

Crimes being committed at parks is something Bryan police officer Kelley McKethan says has become a trend in many cities.

“It is because that is where people are going. People are cooped up, so they have to exercise and have to go out and do something so these park areas are becoming a target,” said McKethan.

McKethan says a smash-and-grab in the middle of the afternoon is unusual.

Police suggest leaving items like your wallet or purse at home if you can. If you can't, they say to hide it in your trunk before you leave your home.

“Sometimes staying at home this whole time allows people to forget the steps they need to take to safeguard their property and themselves,” McKethan said.

Marroquin says he is disappointed his daily trips to the park now involve a fear for his safety.

“You would think that as a society we would be able to help each other, especially in times like these. But I guess people have different agendas,” said Marroquin.

The Bryan police Department says there has been no arrest at this point in connection with the burglaries.