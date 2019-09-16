Bryan police investigating credit card abuse case

Bryan police have released surveillance video of two men who are being called persons of interest in a credit card abuse investigation.

The crime occurred on August 7, 2019 around 7:00 p.m. Click here to watch the full video released by Bryan police.

Bryan police say several charges were made to a stolen credit card at the Walmart store on Briarcrest.

If you recognize these persons of interest please contact Detective Beau Wallace at 979-209-5455 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. Case# BP190800819