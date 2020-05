Bryan police are investigating a fatal accident at Highway 6 and Highway 21.

Authorities said it happened on the northbound feeder road of Highway 6 just before the Highway 21 intersection.

Investigators said a woman driving a Jeep left the roadway and hit a tree. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities haven't released her identity yet.

The investigation isn't impacting traffic on Highway 6 or Highway 21.