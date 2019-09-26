Bryan police investigating hit-and-run involving pickup truck and train

Bryan police are investigating a hit-and-run incident Thursday involving a pickup truck and Union Pacific train south of downtown.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Finfeather Road and Turkey Creek Road.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck left the scene of where the collision occurred and ditched the vehicle nearby at the intersection of Verde Drive and Silver Spur Circle.

At last check, police were still searching for the driver and representatives from the Union Pacific were en route to the scene to collect for information about what happened.