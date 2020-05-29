Bryan police investigating homicide on Verde Drive

Bryan police and detectives are on the scene of a homicide investigation at a condominium complex on Verde Drive near FM 2818 and W. Villa Maria Road.

Details are very limited at this time but Bryan police say the victim in this incident is a 53-year-old woman.

It's unclear how she died or a motive for her death, but police say they do not believe the general public is in any danger, meaning they don't believe this was a random attack. It's also unclear if anyone is in custody at this time.

The condo is located in a complex in the 1100 block of Verde Drive just between FM 2818 and Forestbend Drive.

Police did say that there was one other person who was located in the condo but that person is not injured.

KBTX will update this story when more information is provided by Bryan PD.