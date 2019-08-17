Bryan police investigating robbery and assault at business

The following is a news release from the Bryan Police Department:

On August 15, 2019, at approximately 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the Just 4 You gas station located at 3300 Finfeather.

Two suspects entered the store with their faces covered. One suspect had a firearm. They demanded money from the two clerks inside the store. One victim was physically assaulted but did not require medical attention. The suspects fled the scene on foot towards Navidad with an undisclosed amount of money. The case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).