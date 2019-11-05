Bryan police investigating robbery at motel

Bryan police are investigating an early morning robbery at a motel.

According to a news release, police were called to the motel at 3113 East State Highway 21 at 1:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said someone entered an open motel room door and demanded money from the two occupants inside. During the robbery, the suspect displayed a firearm and then fled on foot with personal items belonging to the victim.

No one was injured during this incident. The case has been turned over to the Bryan Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.