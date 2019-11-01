Two people shot in drive-by shooting in Bryan neighborhood

Bryan police say two people were shot Friday afternoon in a drive-by shooting that occurred in a neighborhood not far from the Bryan City Cemetery.

Crime tape is up around a car that was riddled with bullets Friday afternoon in a Bryan neighborhood

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske says just before 1:00 p.m. the victims were in a car in the 1000 block of Dale Street when another vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots into the victim's vehicle.

Both victims were rushed to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Bryan police said the person or people responsible for the shooting is not in custody at this time.

It's unclear if the victims were targeted or if this is a random act of violence. Detectives are on the scene gathering evidence and speaking with people in the area.