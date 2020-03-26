Bryan police investigating string of car thefts allegedly committed by teens

Bryan police are investigating a string of vehicle thefts all allegedly committed by teenagers.

According to authorities, these thefts all happened on the evening of March 25. Officers believe that two 15-year-old males stole a Ford Mustang that was left running in the 3500 block of Plainsman around 8:18 p.m.

That same night, officers said a Cadillac was stolen from a convenience store in the 2800 block of Texas Ave. The owner told police they left it running while they went inside the store around 8:45 p.m. About an hour later, officers were called to a gas station on William J. Bryan Parkway for a call of attempted burglary of a motor vehicle. The victim said they came out of the store and saw people going through their vehicle. They told police the suspects fled in a Cadillac matching the description of the one reported stolen earlier.

While investigating this attempted vehicle burglary, officers made a traffic stop on the Mustang stolen earlier in the night. One of the teens was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The other was released to his parents.

Just after 11:00 p.m., officers stopped a Toyota Carolla for driving with no headlights. They found a 14-year-old male and female in the car. Officers learned the car was taken from the female's parents without permission. They also learned that the male was involved in some of the earlier offenses. Both were released to their parents.

Officers found the Cadillac in a vacant field around 9:00 a.m. on March 26. They believe there is another juvenile male connected to these crimes.

The police department said that, even though these teens were released, their cases are still under investigation.