Bryan police investigating thefts involving catalytic converters

The Bryan Police Department has experienced several thefts involving catalytic converters.

Over the past month beginning January 15th, six theft cases have been reported. Vehicles parked in secluded areas at several local businesses have been targeted.

Below is a list of thefts:

· 1/15 - 1/18 2100 block N. Earl Rudder Frwy

· 2/3-2/4 2800 block Clarks Ln

· 2/3 3100 block S. Texas Ave

· 2/8-2/14 2100 block N Earl Rudder Frwy

· 2/15 1800 block N. Texas Ave

· 2/17-2/18 1600 block S. Texas Ave

This action requires the suspects to crawl under a vehicle. If you see anything suspicious we encourage you to report it immediately.

Methods to prevent this type of theft include parking in busy well-lit parking lots, engraving your VIN or driver's license number into the converter to make it traceable, or you can have the converter welded to the frame of the car at a muffler shop.

If you have any information you can call the Bryan Police Department at 979-361-3888.