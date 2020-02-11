Texas Rangers investigating assault involving a high-ranking Bryan police officer

The city of Bryan has just released this statement to KBTX.

"On the evening of Saturday, February 8th, Bryan Police Officers were called to 506 West 26th Street regarding a report of alleged assaults.

Arriving officers discovered the reported incident involved a member of the Bryan Police Department’s command staff, who was off-duty and not working at the time.

As a result of the initial investigation, the Bryan Police Department has turned the investigation over to the Texas Rangers. The City of Bryan’s policy is not to comment further on active investigations."

