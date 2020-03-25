Bryan police looking for two men who attempted to steal tires

Investigators with Bryan police are asking for your help in identifying at least two people who tried to steal tires from a truck in January.

Bryan police released a short surveillance video showing two people checking out the tires on a pickup truck. Officials say it happened in the 2900 block of Sweet Gum on January 18.

You can watch the video in the YouTube player below.

If you recognize this person of interest please contact Detective Amanda Paris at 979-209-5516 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

Refer to Case #BP200100649