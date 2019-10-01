Bryan police looking for two suspects armed robbery at area Walmart

Bryan police need your help finding two males who are wanted in connection to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart on N. Harvey Mitchell Pkwy.

Police say about 10:00 p.m. Monday, two armed males used a gun to demand personal belongings and a vehicle from a 19-year-old female victim. Both suspects got away in the victim's vehicle, according to Bryan police.

The victim was not hurt.

Description of Victim’s Vehicle:

2012 White Ford Fusion

TX LP DJ8H682

Custom rear license plate bracket with “Margaritaville”

If you see this vehicle call police immediately. BPD says to not approach the vehicle or any occupants as they should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).