Bryan police make arrest in homicide investigation

Bryan police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a woman found last week inside her home.

Police announced Tuesday they arrested Ike Dashawnne Newton, 24, of Snook and charged him with murder. He's currently in the Brazos County Detention Center with a $300,000 bond.

Police said they were able to identify Newton through investigative leads and that he willingly responded to the Bryan Police Department for an interview where probable cause was obtained and an arrest warrant was issued.

He was taken into custody at the police department.

"We have no information indicating that there are any other suspects," said Bryan Police Officer Kole Taylor.

During the investigation, it was determined that Loretta Aguirre, 53, died due to a violent assault, according to police. She was found inside her home in the 1100 block of Verde Drive on Friday evening.

Another person was in the residence at the time and is not injured, said police.

"The investigation is still ongoing and we will release information as it becomes available so that we do not jeopardize the prosecution in this case," said Taylor.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with suspect or witness information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).