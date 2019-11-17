Bryan police mourning the sudden passing of Officer Kenny Meadors

The Bryan Police Department is mourning the sudden loss of one of their own.

On Saturday, Officer Kenny Meadors unexpectedly passed away. In a Facebook post, the department said that Meadors was truly a man of character.

"He was honest, caring and compassionate and always there when you needed him. The Bryan Police Department is devastated at the loss of our brother in blue. We ask for prayers for his family," the post went on to say.

Funeral arrangements haven't been announced yet.