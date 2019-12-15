Bryan police officer injures shoulder while arresting man

A Bryan police officer suffered a shoulder injury on Saturday afternoon while arresting a man on drug-related charges.

Two police officers were in the process of detaining Paul Parnell, 18, of Bryan, when police say Parnell tried to pull away from them. One of the officers said during the struggle felt a sharp pain in his right shoulder as the result of what happened.

Parnell was being detained outside a business Saturday afternoon in the 2100 block of E. William J. Bryan Parkway.

An arrest report says police found marijuana and THC oil in Parnell's possession. He's now facing multiple charges including Assault on a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and two drug-related charges.

The officer said he was unable to finish his shift due to the injury.

