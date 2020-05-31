Bryan police release name of homicide victim but details remain few

Bryan police have identified a woman who was found deceased inside her condominium on Friday.

In a news release on Sunday, police said the victim is Loretta Lynn Aguirre, 56. No other new information was provided in the release.

Police said they responded to the victim's home Friday around 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Verde Drive and found Aguirre inside.

According to Friday's news release, "Another person was in the residence at the time and is not injured. It is early in the investigation and investigators are working on determining the manner of death and the circumstances surrounding the homicide."

Police did say "it is believed to be an isolated incident and does not believe the general public to be in danger at this time."

Police are asking that if anyone has a video of vehicular or foot traffic in the area between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm on Friday to submit that to amayac@bryantx.gov.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with suspect or witness information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477)