Bryan police say 19-year-old caused serious injuries to 5-week-old daughter

A five-week-old infant from Bryan is recovering from a skull fracture, fractured ribs and bruising to her body, and police say her father is the person who caused those injuries.

Gabriel Anthony Sanchez, 19, was arrested at his apartment on Finfeather Road on Wednesday after the child was taken to a hospital emergency room by her mother.

She told police that she went to work in College Station and when she was there she received a phone call on a social media app from Sanchez who claimed the child fell off a bed and wouldn't stop crying.

Sanchez later admitted to the police he slapped the infant on the abdomen and face after becoming frustrated with her crying but insisted the other injuries were caused after he threw the child on the bed. He claims the baby bounced off the bed and onto the floor.

Investigators said the child had a handprint on her abdomen that wrapped around to her back, a contusion to both eyes, bruising on her left cheek, swollen face, bloody nostrils and bruising on her legs.

Police said the child also had vaginal bruising but Sanchez claimed that was the result of pinching the area while she was wearing a diaper to check for waste within the diaper.

The baby's mother told police she had never witnessed Sanchez be violent with the child.

Sanchez remains in the Brazos County Detention Center on a $70,000 bond. He's charged with injury to a child.

The infant was taken by a medical helicopter to a Houston hospital.

