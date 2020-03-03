Bryan police say alcohol may have played a role in Monday night crash

Bryan police say alcohol may have been a contributing factor to a crash Monday night on Highway 47 at Leonard Road.

The following news release was issued Tuesday by Bryan PD:

On March 2nd, 2020, at 9:09 p.m., officers responded to the area of State Highway 47 and Leonard Road for a major accident.

It was determined that a Mazda Tribute was traveling northbound in the 5600 block of State Highway 47.

A Lincoln MKX was traveling westbound in the 6400 block of Leonard Road and failed to yield right of way at the stop sign causing the Lincoln to collide with the driver’s side of the Mazda.

The driver of the Lincoln was transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital where he was treated and released. The driver of the Mazda was transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital where he was admitted and is in stable condition.

The driver of the Lincoln was cited for Fail to Yield Right of Way at a Stop Sign, No Driver’s License, and Fail to Maintain Financial Responsibility. It is believed that alcohol may be a contributing factor and the investigation is ongoing.

