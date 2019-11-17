Bryan police say drunk driver left trail of damage in neighborhood

A local man is accused of leaving behind a trail of damage Saturday night in a Bryan neighborhood.

Paul Bruce Ihlenfeldt III, 24, of Caldwell was arrested on a Driving While Intoxicated charge and booked into the Brazos County Detention Center.

Police said they were called to the 4100 block of Carter Creek Parkway near Tanglewood Park after Ihlenfeldt crashed his 2012 Ford F250 just before midnight.

Bryan police said Ihlenfeldt struck at least two signs and a couple of mailboxes on Carter Creek Parkway. One of the signs he struck caused damage to a parked car.

A cooler with beer was left at one of the crash scenes. Police said they also found a cooler filled with beer in the pickup along with several empty cans of beer.

Ihlenfeldt was released on bond Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

