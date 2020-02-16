UPDATE: Bryan police have identified man hit by pickup truck on highway

A pedestrian who was accidentally hit by a pickup truck on a Bryan highway Saturday has been identified, according to police.

The collision occurred early in the morning on N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway near Turkey Creek.

Police said they had trouble on Saturday identifying the victim and made a public plea for assistance.

On Sunday morning a police supervisor told KBTX the man had been identified but remains in the hospital. The victim's name is not being publicly released at this time.

Police said the driver of the Ford F-150 pickup was northbound on the highway and was unable to avoid hitting the victim who was attempting to cross the highway at the time of the accident.

The accident remains under investigation but the driver has not been arrested or charged with a crime.