Bryan police searching for suspect in Texas Avenue shooting

One man was shot after a confrontation outside a Bryan business on Texas Avenue Saturday.

Police are looking for a man suspected of shooting a man in the parking lot of this business.

According to police, the suspect and the victim knew each other and pulled into a business's parking lot in the 1400 block of Texas Avenue around noon.

Police say that an ongoing dispute escalated into gunfire when the suspect pulled a weapon and shot the victim in the abdomen.

Authorities say a passerby saw what happened and pulled out her concealed carry weapon to protect the victim, and the suspect left the scene in a vehicle. Police are still searching for the suspect, saying they are checking multiple locations.

Police tried to make contact with the suspect in a Bryan neighborhood. After a couple of hours, they entered the home and the suspect was not there.

Neighbors in the area tell KBTX that they did not expect to walk out their door's Saturday to a large police presence in their front yard.

"Anytime something like this happens so close to home it is really scary and stuff like that so you just want to make sure you are safe yourself get some security and just keep it that way," said Bryan resident Wes Wallace.

Bryan PD told KBTX that they believe this is an isolated incident and that the public is not in any danger.

The victim was taken to the hospital for surgery with serious injuries.

