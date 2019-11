Bryan police are looking for a person caught on camera at a local storage facility.

On August 4, 2019, at 4:50 a.m. officers were conducting a check at the Morningstar Storage Facility when they observed several vehicles broken into on the premise.

If you recognize this person of interest please contact Detective Gregory Blankenship at 979-209-5315 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. Refer to Case #BP190800126.

Click here to see the full video.