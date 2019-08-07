Local man finds truck vandalized with racial slurs and vulgar graffiti

A Bryan man is furious after finding his pickup truck spray-painted with racial slurs and vulgar graffiti.

Carl Desern lives in the Wheeler Ridge neighborhood and says it’s a quiet area. That was until he woke up on Tuesday morning.

“I went out to go to work and just like normal put my lunchbox and my backpack in the back seat and I see something on the windshield,” said Desern.

There was graffiti all on both sides of his truck, on the windows and on the headlights.

"A lot of graphic racial and vulgar crap on there,” said Desern.

Desern says with now damages are up to $6,000.

"Insurance is 500 dollar deductible for me but I'm paying 50 dollars a day for a rental and all the body shop could tell me is that it's going to take a while to fix. They can't even give me an estimated time,” said Desern.

He says he does have lights on his house, and his driveway sits right under a street light.

"We don't have cameras, but we're talking about it now, we're definitely going to get some now,” said Desern.

A report was filed with Bryan Police. They ask if anyone in Wheeler Ridge has surveillance videos of suspicious activity from Monday night into Tuesday morning to contact them.