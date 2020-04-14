Bryan resident strives to make a difference with blessing table

Bryan resident, Kalinda Ponce, is bettering her community through what she calls a "blessing table."

The table she has set up in front of her house is stocked with everything from toilet paper to board games like Candy Land. One could even find some canned goods if they were in the market. There is a blessing for everyone at the table.

"I really just wanted to do something to help people, especially with everything going on," said Ponce.

Ponce also encourages her customers to leave written prayer requests. All who stop by the blessing table are afforded the opportunity to scribe a prayer and leave it in a prayer box. She has made it a habit to pray over these requests on a nightly basis in an effort to continue blessing her community.

The sign taped to the front of the table perfectly captures its spirit perfectly. It reads: "Take a blessing. Leave a prayer."

The blessing table is, typically, open in five-hour increments whenever Ponce has free time. You can find the table at 2609 Pecan Ridge Dr.