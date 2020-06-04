Bryan residents concerned after two murders in the last week

Bryan police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday night.

According to authorities, they were responding to a drive-by shooting. Officers found Derrick O'Bryant Smith, 32, with a gunshot wound in 1100 block of Clark Street around 11 p.m.

Smith was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

This is the second murder in the city of Bryan in the last week. On May 29th, Bryan resident Loretta Lynn Aguirre, 56, was murdered in her home. Police arrested the suspect and say the two knew each other.

Officials believe Wednesday night's shooting stemmed from a previous incident between Smith and the shooter as well.

"Typically there is a back story to any kind of violent crime like this," said Bryan Police Officer Kole Taylor. "It isn't random crimes or sprees so there is obviously a background that we are able to develop or follow up on to find suspects."

Neighbors on Clark street say that they were not shocked to hear about something happening in that area again.

"It's scary because this community was nothing like this when I first moved out here when I moved out here it was very quiet," said Bryan resident Leila Nwoakfor.