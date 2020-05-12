Bryan residents concerned detours are causing speeding in neighborhood

A road project on a busy street in Bryan is causing concern in nearby neighborhoods.

The City of Bryan is working on a project that has shut down the intersection of E. 29th Street and S. Coulter Drive. Now, drivers have to take multiple detours through residential streets to get around it.

Bobette Smith lives on one of those residential streets and says drivers have been flying down their road since the project began a month ago.

“We have been concerned about somebody’s car getting hit, which they already did the other night,” said Smith.

The City of Bryan says many residents have called with concerns about the detour, especially on Smith’s street. So, they installed a temporary speed hump to try to slow down drivers.

“I have just been really concerned about it and others have. They did put the speed bump in but that doesn’t seem to be doing any good,” said Smith.

Just a few doors down is Cynthia Stasny. She says she has been talking with the city and trying to find a way to keep her once quiet street, safe.

“My street is safe. I didn’t buy a house to live on a major road,” said Stasny. “So when you have to re-route traffic, I understand that, but there needs to be serious plans in place to monitor that or address the major traffic that comes through.”

City engineers say they expect the project to take another two to five months, weather permitting. Still, Stasny and Smith say they are concerned that it could be a while until they feel safe just pulling out of their driveway again.

“We are all still concerned because they have kids. I don’t have any kids, but my grandkids come over a lot and that I am concerned about,” said Smith.

Bryan police say they have sent a patrol officer to monitor speeds in the area. They say they plan to continue doing that to help with traffic.

