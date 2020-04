A collision with a power pole left some residents in the dark for several hours Saturday night in west Bryan.

The outage was the result of a pickup truck leaving the roadway and hitting a power pole in the 2000 block of W. SH 21, said police.

No injuries were reported.

The highway was closed for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene and make repairs Police said the highway was reopened around 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.