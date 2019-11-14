Bryan rolling out new electric scooter service

There's a new way to get around Bryan on two wheels.

Thursday morning the city announced a new agreement with Blue Duck Scooters. 100 scooters will be deployed in the city as part of a new transportation program.

The scooters can be rented with a phone-based app and can go up to 15 miles-an-hour.

The company and city said a lot of work has been put in place to make the service safe. Users will also have to be 18 or older.

"What sets us apart is we've got a unique one to one partnership with the City of Bryan. We have a limit of how many we can bring in and more importantly we hire people from the community in Bryan to take care of the Bryan fleet," said Alec Martinez, Blue Duck Government Partnerships Manager.

"So we've got some specific rules for where they can be parked but we also have a highly responsive vendor who is going to rectify situations quickly if we see any clutter," said Mayor Andrew Nelson of Bryan.

There is also a Geofence which only lets them run in certain areas of Bryan.

The Scooters will be here six months as a trial period and will operate 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. We're told the typical rate is $1 to unlock them and 25 cents an additional minute. There are discounts available for students, low income, active military, and veterans.

The scooters launch Friday morning, November 15.