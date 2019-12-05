Bryan teen arrested for robbing man with makeshift weapon

A Bryan teen is behind bars after police say he threatened and robbed a College Station man.

It happened on November 11 in the 1700 block of FM 2818.

The victim told police he was walking through the parking lot where he lived when a man, later identified as Lane Stratta, 18, of Bryan called him over to his vehicle and asked for a bottle of water.

Police say Stratta pulled what appeared to be a handgun from his waistband and demanded the victim's belongings.

The victim handed over his backpack before getting away to call authorities. There was a laptop, cell phone, and keys inside.

An hour after the robbery, officers were called to a College Station home. The homeowner reported that Stratta, his daughter's boyfriend, was inside without permission. A search of the daughter's phone uncovered messages saying "waiting on Lane" and "he's robbin someone (real quick)."

Stratta was later identified by the victim from a photo lineup.

At Stratta's home, police found the stolen property and a makeshift weapon, two loaded ammunition magazines rubber-banded together to look like a gun.

Stratta told officers he originally went to the apartment to rob someone else, but couldn't go through with it. That's when Stratta says the victim approached him and offered to sell him drugs, but instead took off with the cash. Stratta said he confronted him and demanded his belongings instead of getting his money back, saying, "I told him to give me his stuff or I would beat his a**."

The victim denied offering to sell him drugs.

Stratta is charged with robbery. He's also facing an aggravated robbery charge from a separate incident in October. Read that story in the Related Stories section.