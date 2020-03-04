Bryan teen arrested for stealing car from grocery store parking lot

Bryan police arrested a teen for stealing a car from a grocery store Tuesday.

Authorities say Elisha Mosley-Garza, 19, jumped into a car that was left running and drove off. Security footage shows he held the door open for a woman at a store on the 1500 block of West William J Parkway Tuesday morning.

The victim said she left the car running while she ran inside. Security footage shows Mosley-Garza immediately walked towards the car, jumped in the driver’s seat, and drove off towards Sandy Point Road. The owner of the car said it was push-start with proximity, but she had the key with her.

Officers later found Mosley-Garza walking along the 2700 block of Poplar Circle. They detained him and he admitted to stealing the car earlier that morning. BPD found the stolen vehicle on Verde Street and was returned to the owner.

Mosley-Garza is charged with theft greater than $20,000 but less than $150,000.

