Bryan teen arrested after trying to break into business, threatening cop

A Bryan teen is in jail after police caught him and two others trying to break into a local car sales lot.

Police say the business owners of the lot on 29th Street called them after finding Justin Rusler, 18, and two others outside their store. The owners received a call that the alarm was triggered.

Officers found Rusler and the two others outside the front of the building and chased them down 29th Street, past a gas station and fast-food restaurant.

The two other teens were arrested and released to their parents. Rusler told the arresting officer he was a part of Latin Kings and that he would contact them to "take care of the officer."

Rusler was charged with evading arrest, criminal mischief-impairment of public utility service, and retaliation.

