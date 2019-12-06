Bryan teen indicted on hit-and-run that killed A&M student

The driver of a hit-and-run that killed a Texas A&M student has been indicted by a Brazos County grand jury.

Police say Pedro Puga, 17, of Bryan hit Carly Beatty of Frisco with his car in the early morning hours of September 15. It happened on Texas Avenue near University Drive.

According to court documents, after he was taken into custody, Puga told officers he "doesn't deal with the laws." Puga also reportedly said he would have outrun the officer if he had not taken Xanax and cocaine earlier in the night.

A grand jury indicted him on a second-degree felony of an accident involving death and a third-degree of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.

