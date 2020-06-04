Bryan teen indicted on manslaughter charge for deadly 2019 hit-and-run

An 18-year-old accused of striking and killing a Texas A&M student with his vehicle last year on Texas Avenue is now facing a new charge, KBTX has confirmed.

Pedro Damian Puga, of Bryan, has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter, according to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office.

Police say Puga struck Carly Beatty, 19, in the early morning hours of September 15, 2019, near the corner of Texas Avenue and University Drive.

He then fled the scene, abandoned his car in another part of the city, and attempted to outrun police officers, according to arrest records.

A grand jury already indicted him on other charges including a second-degree accident involving death and a third-degree of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.

Those charges are still pending, say prosecutors.

Earlier this year Puga's attorney successfully argued for a lower bond, but according to online jail records, he remains in custody at the Brazos County Detention Center.

Puga admitted to officers on the night of his arrest that he had taken Xanax and cocaine earlier in the night before the crash.

Beatty, a resident of Frisco, was walking home with her friends when she was hit, according to investigators. She was a sophomore in the veterinarian program at Texas A&M.