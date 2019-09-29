Bryan teen arrested after multi county chase through the Brazos Valley

Two local law enforcement agencies chased a Bryan teenager down Highway 6 early Saturday morning after police say he thew drugs out his car window.

According to College Station police, Edgar Saenz Jr., 19, failed to stop when police attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation. Saenz sped up and threw a duffel bag out of the vehicle. Police later determined the bag contained hundreds of dollars, several grams of marijuana, narcotics and plastic packing bags.

Police say the Grimes County Sherrif's Office picked up the pursuit and chased Saenz all the way to Walker County. After a short foot chase, the teenager was arrested and charged with evading arrest and tampering with evidence.