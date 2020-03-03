Bryan teens arrested for holding up victim at gunpoint

Two teens are in jail after holding another person up at gunpoint and stealing his phone.

Bryan Police responded to an aggravated robbery call that happened in the 900 block of Cole Street around 8:00 Monday night. The victim said he was sitting in his truck when two men, Anthony Grays, 18, and Darale Lott, Jr., 17, approached him, pointed a pistol in his face and told the victim if he said anything, the suspect would shoot him.

The victim was not harmed, but the suspects took the victim's cell phone and took off running. When police got to the scene, the victim pinged his phone and authorities tracked it to the 1500 block of Una Avenue. Police found the phone in the middle of the road, cracked and broken.

Other officers in the area later found the two suspects walking down Reynolds Street. Authorities ran the firearm through dispatch and discovered it was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Feb. 18. Grays told police he found the gun while walking through Sue Haswell Park.

Grays is charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and theft of a firearm. Lott is charged with aggravated robbery.

