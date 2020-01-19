Bryan thief arrested three hours after being released from jail

A thief was arrested in Bryan Saturday afternoon a few hours after he was released from jail.

Ricky Richardson, 53, of Bryan, was charged for theft with two or

more previous convictions.

The incident began shortly after 12:30 p.m. when police responded to a theft report that had just occurred on Wayside Drive in Bryan.

The homeowner told police he saw someone stealing his lawnmower from his backyard on his security cameras. He said in the video, he saw them run away on foot.

Police were given a description of the thief, which coincidentally matched that of a man who they saw while driving through the area less than ten minutes before receiving the call.

Police drove to the nearest pawn shop where they found Richardson walking out with the lawnmower after failing to sell it.

After a brief conversation with Richardson, police learned he had two previous convictions for theft and was arrested.

He was taken to the Brazos County Detention Center and booked with a $5,000 bond. Just three hours before he was booked, he was released from the same jail for criminal mischief and drug possession charges. He was r