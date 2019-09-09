Bryan to select project manager for regional park

The City of Bryan is moving forward with plans for its future regional park.

At Tuesday night's city council meeting, council members are expected to select a project manager. The agenda lists a contract with MFE, LLC that is expected to be increased to $168,000. The agreement would last for one year.

"A lot of people excited in the community about this project and like, 'When are you going to start breaking ground? When are you going?' Well this allows us to get a project manager to go hire someone to design this thing so we can start building it," said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson.

$70 million is budgeted for the first phase of the regional park.

"I guess the future excites me knowing that at some point in time we'll have this regional park. What the end product is going to be is still somewhat of a guess," said Hugh Walker, Bryan Deputy City Manager.

Walker said the city plans to select a firm to oversee all aspects of the project.

"We've slowed it up a little bit to make sure we get it right. And so the next step as I mentioned is the project manager. From there we anticipate putting together a larger team and that's what the project manager will be doing for us," said Walker.

"We are going to have a lot of moving parts. We're going to be working on a lake. We're going to be working on fields for little league and for baseball," said Nelson. And we've got an indoor facility and an entertainment facility and we're going to have a road and infrastructure. You want to have a proven project manager," he said.

"If necessary we can always go a different direction at any time, but we really think this will probably be the next best step for us," said Walker.

"It doesn’t take somebody away from staff. It actually adds to what we’re able to do and then we would be able to stay on top of it," he said.

City staff said their timeline has been pushed back. They hope to see changes out there within two year's time.

The city terminated a contract with Stongehenge Holdings, LLC in August as the project entered this next phase.

That portion of the city council meeting is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10 at the Bryan Municipal Building.