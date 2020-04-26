Bryan toddler airlifted to hospital after being accidentally hit by driver

Bryan police say a one-year-old appears to be doing okay after she was accidentally hit by a vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the family's home around 12:30 p.m. on Mervins Run near W. 28th Street.

Police used the family's home-surveillance video to conclude that the toddler walked out behind a family member's vehicle as the driver was reversing out of the driveway.

Authorities say the toddler was then taken by a medical helicopter to a hospital in Temple to treat some of the more serious injuries.