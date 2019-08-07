City of Bryan releasing new renderings on Midtown plan

New details are being released on Bryan's Midtown Development Plan.

Wednesday, the city showcased new renderings and ideas for the area just south of Downtown Bryan, south around the College Avenue area to Northgate.

The city hopes to have new housing, business and other development in the coming decades. They also include a number of architectural upgrades for future housing and other aesthetic improvements.

The Midtown area is nearly two square miles extending from Downtown Bryan to Northgate. City staff said Wednesday they have listened to concerns about preserving neighborhood integrity.

"These neighborhoods are worth preserving and their worth growing and making sure that as they grow that it's still something that fits with that neighborhood integrity that's been there," said Lindsay Hackett, Bryan Staff Planner, and Midtown Project Manager.

Zoning changes are also being planned.

"They're going to have a lot more options and opportunities that they can take advantage of if they so choose," said Hackett. "The patterns are going to be a great opportunity from a residential standpoint and then we'll have some more flexible zoning standards and opportunities there for the people that are more located along the corridors," she said.

Some road work and possible roundabouts are planned in the next few years.

The Union Hill area near Chicken Oil and The Farm Patch along South College see improvements.

"Creating more walkability, more opportunity to experience a business as it's engaged with the street," said Hackett. "So for example patio seating or maybe an opportunity to have a farmer's market day where you kind of we'll close a section and be able to have that," she said.

Architects also learned residents want traditional style homes and developments.

The city is planning a voluntary development program that would bring savings for construction projects and fast track their in-house architectural plans.

"We really believe that the highest form of public engagement is to give people an opportunity to engage in the redevelopment of their own neighborhoods. So we're proposing some opt-in programs to give people the ability to do that," said Matt Hoffman, with Miller Boskus Lack Architects out of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

“You know they appreciate authentic traditional architecture. There was also a very clear preference for buildings that put people first, so buildings with front porches, buildings with storefronts at the back of the sidewalk as opposed to buildings with you know garage doors on the front or buildings with parking lots in front," he said.

"Where we are right now is trying to balance between what we see are the needs to move Bryan and the Midtown Plan forward from infrastructure, from the design and activation and then the development of the South College Avenue corridor, to the wants of the community the concerns that they have," said Daniel Hints, a Consultant with Velocity Group in Bentonville, AR.

The city still wants to hear from residents

The plan is expected to be presented to the city council for adoption this fall. One of the first projects on the list is along South College Avenue. No timeline has been set yet.

The public is invited to weigh in on Bryan's Midtown Development Plan on Wednesday afternoon. There is an open house from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. at Harmony Science Academy. It's located at 2021 S. Texas Avenue in Bryan.