Bryan woman accused of hitting mailboxes, car near Northgate

On Feb.16, a Bryan woman was arrested for driving under the influence with an open alcoholic container in her vehicle.

In the report, officers were called out to a hit run on Nagle Street. Additionally, the vehicle, a blue Honda, was reported to have hit mailboxes and a vehicle, according to court documents.

Officers were told that Taylor Wilkinson, 25, was the driver of the Honda.

Police said they could smell alcohol coming from Wilkinson’s breath.

In the Honda, officers also saw three open hard lemonades.

Wilkinson was arrested on the charge of driving while intoxicated with an open container.