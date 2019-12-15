Bryan woman arrested after assaulting and biting police officer

A Bryan woman is facing charges after police say she assaulted and bit a police officer during a struggle inside a home.

Dania Robinson, 23, of Bryan, was being questioned after police received reports of her assaulting a 17-year-old early Sunday morning on Littleton Court.

It's unclear what led up to the first assault, but as police were investigating the claims, they said Robinson became combative and began fighting one of the officers inside the house. As a second officer attempted to restrain her, she struck him in the head, grabbed his private parts, and then bit his hand hard enough to leave marks and draw blood.

Robinson was taken to the Brazos County Detention Center and charged with Assault on a Public Servant and Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Violence.