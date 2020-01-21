Bryan woman arrested on drug dealing charges after traffic stop

A Bryan woman is facing manufacture and delivery charges after she was originally arrested for marijuana possession.

Police say Anastacia Acosta, 26, was riding in a car around 9:00 p.m. Monday night.

Officers pulled the driver over for expired registration. After the two started acting nervous, police searched and found a small amount of meth in her bag.

While she was getting booked, Acosta allegedly admitted to hiding individually packaged meth and powder cocaine on her body. Since the drugs were packaged for sale, she was charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery.