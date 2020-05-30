CSPD: Couple was arguing before girlfriend was struck, killed by intoxicated driver

A Bryan man is facing manslaughter and DWI charges after the pickup truck he was driving early Friday morning struck and killed his girlfriend.

Colten Dean Mushinski, 20, remains in the Brazos County Detention Center on bonds that total $32,000.

College Station police say the incident happened around 2:00 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Trace Meadows. Mushinski called 911 saying his girlfriend, Seana Reagan Michaela Mitchell, 19, had been run over while he was driving away during an argument the two were having.

College Station Police investigators say the couple had been arguing earlier that night while they were at a dance hall in Huntsville. Their argument reportedly continued on the drive back to College Station.

Kaylee Boatwright, Mitchell's friend, says the couple stopped at her apartment and she saw Mitchell was visibly upset.

"She was very sad. She was crying. I could tell she was not happy," said Boatwright. She asked Mitchell to stay the night and offered to take her home, but she says Mitchell wanted Mushinski to take her home.

The argument continued when the couple arrived at Mitchell's home, according to police. Court documents show Mushinski said Mitchell was running along the side of his truck and hung onto it as he was driving away.

Mushinski told police he wasn't sure what happened next or how his girlfriend became injured. He said once he saw what happened, he called 9-1-1.

Officers reported finding Mitchell unconscious on the ground about 15 feet from the vehicle when they arrived. She was taken to a local hospital where police say she was pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m.

Mushinski was arrested and booked. According to the probable cause statement, "he was found to have driven his truck in close proximity to the pedestrian in a manner that led to him striking her or driving over her."

Officer Tristen Lopez with the College Station Police Department said it was a sad, tragic incident.

"It’s another example of how driving while intoxicated is just something that nobody should do. There’s no excuse for it, especially in the day in age of rideshare companies. With the prevalence of those, it’s just too easy to not drive drunk. So if you’ve been drinking at all, just don’t drive. Just don’t risk it. It’s not worth it," said Lopez.

Mitchell worked at Four Downs Sports Bar in College Station. Her friends and co-workers are hosting a memorial there on Monday night. A Facebook post says if you want to attend, please reach out to them first.

An online fundraiser organized by friends to help pay for funeral expenses has also raised more than $5,600.

Detectives are still investigating the events that led up to the incident. If you have any information that could be helpful in piecing together what happened, you're asked to call investigators at 979-764-3600.