Neighbors express concern after robbery in Bryan

Bryan Police are looking for a person who robbed a man at gunpoint Tuesday night in a park behind a school in Bryan.

Around 10 p.m., a 60-year-old man told police a man armed with a gun came up to him, demanded money, and then ran away. Police say this happened in the open area behind Anson Jones Elementary on Pecan Street.

Nobody was hurt, but news of this robbery isn’t a big shock to some neighbors who live nearby.

Elsa Rivers and her three kids live right across the street from where the robbery happened and says she wasn’t surprised when she found out.

“Oh, it happened again. Basically, it’s very normal.” Said Rivers, “I see a bunch of cops just patrol the area all the time, I want to say every day, there is not a day I don't see police patrolling.”

Rivers says her home has also been targeted twice by thieves since she moved in five years ago. The first time, someone stole more than $6,000 worth of construction equipment out of her husband’s truck. The second time, they entered her home.

"They went into my kid's bedroom broke his window. They took money, jewelry, my kid's tablets, and stuff,” said Rivers.

She says it's not fair that her family is living in constant fear.

"All of our windows are locked; we triple check both of our doors every time we go out. It’s gotten very stressful,” said Rivers.

Rivers and her husband are trying to raise three kids, and say these last five years are making her question staying in the city she’s lived in all her life.

"As much as I love the school, and the fact that they live right across and it’s very easy for me, I’m really thinking of moving,” said Rivers. “I don't want to be here anymore, it’s scary."

Bryan Police say if you have any information about the robbery, to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS(8477).

